After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Old Webster Jazz & Blues Festival will return on Saturday, Sept. 17.
The weekend will kick off with a performance by Carolbeth True and Friends from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, at the Webster Groves Presbyterian Church, 45 W. Lockwood Ave.
On Saturday, Sept. 17, enjoy nonstop jazz and blues from two stages, from noon to 10:30 p.m. The lineup is as follows:
North Gore Avenue Stage
• 12 to 1 p.m. — Webster Groves High School Jazz Band
• 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. — Jazz Docs
• 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. — Webster University Faculty Jazz Ensemble
• 5 to 6:15 p.m. — Matt “The Rattlesnake” Lesch Band
• 6:45 to 8 p.m. — Back to the Future
• 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. — Marquise Knox
Allen Avenue Stage
• 12 to 12:45 p.m. — Aubory Bugg
• 1:15 to 2:30 p.m. — Blues City Swing
• 3 to 4:15 p.m. — Walter Parks
• 4:45 to 6 p.m. — Harvey Lockhart and The Collective
• 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. — Donna Herula
• 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. — The Erin Bode Group
Allen/Gore
• 4 to 5 p.m. — Red and Black Band will perform between the two stages
Volunteers are needed to help before, during and after the festival. To volunteer, visit tinyurl.com/2p93a2hu.