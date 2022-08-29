After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Old Webster Jazz & Blues Festival will return on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The weekend will kick off with a performance by Carolbeth True and Friends from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, at the Webster Groves Presbyterian Church, 45 W. Lockwood Ave.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, enjoy nonstop jazz and blues from two stages, from noon to 10:30 p.m. The lineup is as follows:

North Gore Avenue Stage

• 12 to 1 p.m. — Webster Groves High School Jazz Band

• 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. — Jazz Docs

• 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. — Webster University Faculty Jazz Ensemble

• 5 to 6:15 p.m. — Matt “The Rattlesnake” Lesch Band

• 6:45 to 8 p.m. — Back to the Future

• 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. — Marquise Knox

Allen Avenue Stage

• 12 to 12:45 p.m. — Aubory Bugg

• 1:15 to 2:30 p.m. — Blues City Swing

• 3 to 4:15 p.m. — Walter Parks

• 4:45 to 6 p.m. — Harvey Lockhart and The Collective

• 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. — Donna Herula

• 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. — The Erin Bode Group

Allen/Gore

• 4 to 5 p.m. — Red and Black Band will perform between the two stages

Volunteers are needed to help before, during and after the festival. To volunteer, visit tinyurl.com/2p93a2hu.