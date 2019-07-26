Lindwedel Jewelers is basking in the joy of receiving the 2019 St. Louis Magazine A List “Best Jeweler” People’s Choice award, a win co-owner Antoinette Lindwedel credits to the shop’s customers. “Our loyal customer base is family to us,” she said.
Lindwedel Jewelers is dedicated to a tradition of offering the best in fine jewelry, engagement rings, and wedding sets and bands, along with the best in customer service.
The shop offers fine jewelry, custom design, repairs, watch batteries, watch repairs and fun fashion accessories. The store has a stunning selection of loose diamonds and other precious gems. Owners Phil and Antoinette Lindwedel often travel to jewelry shows to find new fashion trend merchandise to carry in the store.
Lindwedel also offers superior on-site jewelry service including repairing, polishing and reworking pieces brought in by customers.
Regular customers also may know the Lindwedel’s children, who have been store helpers over the past decade or so. Sam attends St. Louis University. Tony is a senior at St. Louis University High School and recently committed to Tulane University to play baseball. Anna is a sophomore at Ursuline Academy.
The family is proud of the reputation they’ve built within the community and love their customers.
“We strive to satisfy all customers and inspire them to tell their friends about how good their experience was,” said Phil Lindwedel. “Our customers become our friends. We love being a part of the community and the small-town feel of Old Webster. There’s nothing better than people walking along Lockwood and giving us a wave or popping in to say hello.”
136 W. Lockwood Ave. • Webster Groves • 961-9610