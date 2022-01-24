The Lindwedel family is thankful to the community for their continued support throughout the pandemic and over the last 30 years.
The Webster Groves company is dedicated to a tradition of offering the best in fine jewelry, engagement rings, and wedding sets and bands, along with the best in customer service.
The family-owned shop offers custom design, repairs, watch batteries, appraisals and fun fashion accessories. There’s also a stunning selection of loose diamonds and other precious gems. Owners Phil and Antoinette Lindwedel often travel to jewelry shows to find new fashion trend merchandise to carry in the store.
Lindwedel also offers superior on-site jewelry service including repairing, polishing and reworking pieces brought in by customers.
“We strive to satisfy all customers and inspire them to tell their friends about how good their experience was,” said Phil Lindwedel. “Our customers become our friends. We love being a part of the community and the small-town feel of Old Webster. There’s nothing better than people walking along Lockwood and giving us a wave or popping in to say hello.”
All jewelry is created on site, allowing every customer who walks out of the store to feel they have found something particularly special.
Lindwedel received the “Best Jeweler” People’s Choice award from St. Louis Magazine in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Voting opens in March for 2022, and the owners are hoping for a fourth win.
Regular customers also may know the Lindwedel’s children, who have been store helpers over the past decade or so. Sam is a consultant for Deloitte. Tony is a sophomore and playing baseball at Notre Dame. Anna is a senior at Ursuline Academy in Oakland and has started her college search.
Stop in at 136 W. Lockwood Ave. or visit www.lindwedeljewelers.com to see the stunning selection and meet the team.
136 W. Lockwood Ave. • Webster Groves • 961-9610