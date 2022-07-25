The Lindwedel family is having an exciting year and is so thankful to the community for their continued support over the years.
The Webster Groves jewelers received the “Best Jeweler” People’s Choice award from St. Louis Magazine in 2019, 2020, 2021 and now 2022, winning the top spot for four years in a row.
The family-owned shop offers custom design, repairs, watch batteries, appraisals and fun fashion accessories. There’s also a stunning selection of loose diamonds and other precious gems. Owners Phil and Antoinette Lindwedel often travel to jewelry shows to find new fashion trend merchandise to carry in the store.
Lindwedel also offers superior on-site jewelry service including repairing, polishing and reworking pieces brought in by customers.
“We strive to satisfy all customers and inspire them to tell their friends about how good their experience was,” said Phil. “Our customers become our friends. We love being a part of the community and the small-town feel of Old Webster. There’s nothing better than people walking along Lockwood and giving us a wave or popping in to say hello.”
All jewelry is created on site, allowing every customer who walks out of the store to feel they have found something uniquely special.
Regular customers may also know the Lindwedel’s children, who have been store helpers over the past decade. Sam is a consultant for Deloitte. Tony is a junior and plays baseball at Notre Dame. Notre Dame upset number one ranked Tennessee to advance to the college world series. Anna graduated from Ursuline Academy and will be attending the University of Arkansas this fall.
Stop in at 136 W. Lockwood Ave. or visit www.lindwedeljewelers.com to see the stunning selection and meet the team.
136 W. Lockwood Ave. • Webster Groves • 961-9610