The Lindwedel family wants to truly thank the community for their continued support throughout the pandemic and over the last 13 years.
The Webster Groves jewelers received both the 2019 and 2020 “Best Jeweler” and 2020 “Best Wedding Jeweler” People’s Choice award from St. Louis Magazine, and are hoping to become a legacy winner with a 2021 win.
Lindwedel Jewelers is dedicated to a tradition of offering the best in fine jewelry, engagement rings, and wedding sets and bands, along with the best in customer service.
The shop offers fine jewelry, custom design, repairs, watch batteries, watch repairs and fun fashion accessories. The store has a stunning selection of loose diamonds and other precious gems. Owners Phil and Antoinette Lindwedel often travel to jewelry shows to find new fashion trend merchandise to carry in the store.
Lindwedel also offers superior on-site jewelry service including repairing, polishing and reworking pieces brought in by customers.
Regular customers also may know the Lindwedels’ children, who have been store helpers over the past decade or so. Sam recently graduated from St. Louis University and now works for Deloitte in Chicago. Tony is a freshman at Notre Dame and is currently preparing for his first season of baseball. Anna is a junior at Ursuline Academy in Oakland.
The Lindwedel family is proud of the reputation they’ve built within the community over the years and loves their customers.
“We strive to satisfy all customers and inspire them to tell their friends about how good their experience was,” said Phil Lindwedel. “Our customers become our friends. We love being a part of the community and the small-town feel of Old Webster. There’s nothing better than people walking along Lockwood and giving us a wave or popping in to say hello.”
136 W. Lockwood Ave. • Webster Groves • 961-9610