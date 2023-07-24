The Lindwedel family is grateful to be celebrating 15 years of business in the Webster Groves community.
After having an established location in Clayton for 12 years, Lindwedel Jewelers marked 15 years at its shop at 136 W. Lockwood Ave. in Webster in April 2023.
“We couldn’t be happier or more grateful to be part of the community, and we love being a part of the growth of Webster,” said owners Phil and Antoinette Lindwedel. “We want to thank everyone in the community for supporting our family business. It is because of that support that we are still here.”
Lindwedel Jewelers is dedicated to offering the best in fine jewelry, engagement rings, and wedding sets and bands, along with the best in customer service. All jewelry is created on site, allowing every customer who walks out of the shop to feel they have found something special.
Phil and Antoinette Lindwedel often travel to jewelry shows to find new fashion trend merchandise to bring back to the shop.
The family-owned business offers custom design, repairs, watch batteries, appraisals and fun fashion accessories. There’s also a stunning selection of loose diamonds and other precious gems. The shop also offers superior on-site jewelry service including repairing, polishing and reworking pieces brought in by customers.
Lindwedel received the “Best Jeweler” People’s Choice Award from St. Louis Magazine in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.
Regular customers also may know the Lindwedel’s children, who have been store helpers throughout the past decade. Sam, the oldest, continues to thrive as a consultant for Deloitte. Tony is a rising senior and still playing baseball at the University of Notre Dame. He was recently selected as an all-star player with the collegiate Northwoods League. Anna will be a sophomore at the University of Arkansas in the fall.
Stop in at 136 W. Lockwood Ave. or visit lindwedeljewelers.com for more details.
136 W. Lockwood Ave. • Webster Groves • 961-9610