Two letter writers recently wondered about escalating property taxes in Webster Groves. One wondered if a the new SG Collaborative development would generate enough tax to prompt a lower rate, and one lamented that seniors on fixed incomes get tagged with increases they can’t afford.
Folks, we have only ourselves to blame for the level of taxation at any level of government. Elect people who will not abuse taxpayers with higher and higher taxes or put a referendum on the ballot limiting their ability to tax us. It should be clear by now that no tax will exceed the appetite of a hungry government.
Tim Keeney
Webster Groves