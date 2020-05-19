Book drops at all 20 St. Louis County Library locations will reopen to the public on Tuesday, May 26. Patrons may return books, music and movies to the book drops. Patrons should continue to keep items at home that can only be returned inside a branch, which includes musical instruments, puzzles, telescopes, Sci-finders kits, binoculars and other items that will not fit through book drop slots. Due dates on materials checked out prior to closure have been extended through June 30.
Curbside service will begin at all branches on Wednesday, June 3. This contact-free service allows patrons to reserve and pick up books, movies and more while practicing social distancing. Patrons will also be able to request and pick up print-outs. All SLCL branches continue to offer password-free wi-fi that can be accessed from the parking lots.
Curbside hours are: Monday through Thursday, 1-6 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday, 1-5 p.m.
To place a hold, visit www.slcl.org, call or use the SLCL mobile app. Patrons will be notified via email with instructions on how to pick up their holds using curbside service.
Digital resources have also been expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic and are available through the Library’s Virtual Branch at www.slcl.org/virtual-branch.
Visit www.slcl.org for additional details about book drops and curbside service.