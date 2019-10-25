Earlier this year, Macmillan Publishers announced new limitations on the number of eBooks they will be making available to libraries. As representatives of the Kirkwood, Rock Hill and Webster Groves Libraries, we believe that this “eBook embargo” threatens to impact the quality of service we are able to offer our patrons.
While many may think of libraries as repositories for hard copies of books, demand for digital content is growing in popularity. Last year, our community members checked out 54,243 eBook titles. That number is projected to grow by 16% in 2019. eBooks offer readers important enhancements, such as portability for patrons who travel and adjustable font size for those with impaired vision.
Under this embargo, library systems will be restricted to purchasing a single copy of new releases in the eBook format for a period of two months. These changes will result in longer wait times for Macmillan’s most popular titles.
The success of libraries is built on an alliance between authors, publishers, teachers and readers to promote knowledge, creativity, literacy and imagination.
We support removing barriers that impact readers in our community and across our country. We invite you to join us in urging Macmillan to reverse its new policy by joining the #eBooksForAll campaign. Visit www.ebooksforall.org to ensure access to information and content for all here in the St. Louis area.
Jennifer Conroy, Director, Rock Hill Public Library
Tom Cooper, Director, Webster Groves Public Library
Emma DeLooze-Klein, Interim Director, Kirkwood Public Library