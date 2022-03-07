According to Energy Star, the U.S. Department of Energy and Consumer Reports, homeowners who want to curb their energy consumption can consider upgrading, repairing or replacing the biggest energy consumers in their homes. The following appliances tend to consume the most energy in a typical home.
• Heating and Cooling Units. Nearly half of all energy used in a home is consumed by HVAC systems. Regularly inspecting and servicing the system can conserve energy and save money.
• Water Heater. Energy Star suggests replacing water heaters that are more than 10 years old. Also, washing clothes in cold water can reduce energy consumption.
• Kitchen/Laundry Appliances. Trade in old appliances for new models. An Energy Star-rated refrigerator uses 50% less energy to run than a refrigerator manufactured 15 years ago. Innovations in laundry appliances also help make units more efficient without compromising on performance.