Holland, Lillian May (nee Thomas), of Des Peres, 97, passed away May 18, 2022, surrounded by her sons Mark (Ellen), Gary (Jan) and Kirk (Marilyn). She was the beloved wife of the late Roy J. Jefferis and late Thomas K. Holland.
Lillian was born and grew up in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where she was the fifth of seven children. Lillian was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Winifred Thomas, and her six siblings. She is survived by one sister-in-law, nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Lillian was a graduate of Oklahoma A&M with a bachelor of science degree in home economics. She married Roy J. Jefferis in 1948 and together they raised three sons. Roy passed away in 1992. In 2002, she married Thomas K. Holland, who subsequently passed away in 2016. Lillian was active in many family, social and church activities where she shared her gifts of cooking, sewing, gardening, hospitality and music.
A celebration of Lillian’s life will be Saturday, June 25, 11 a.m. in Fellowship Hall at Central Presbyterian Church, 7700 Davis Drive, Clayton, MO 63105. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association.