Unless you are living under a rock — and let’s be honest, that doesn’t sound completely unreasonable right now — you know that only “essential businesses” are supposed to be open for business. It has come to my attention, however, that some among us may be confused about which businesses are essential and which are not.
I will now take your questions.
Q: What is an essential business?
A: An essential business is a business that provides an essential product or service.
Q: That sounds more like a tautology than a definition. How about some examples?
A: Absolutely! Hand sanitizer manufacturing. Mail and package delivery. Soap opera production. All are essential businesses.
Q: Stop right there. Soap opera production?
A: Yes, soap opera production. Few realize it, but our nation is on the verge of a severe soap opera shortage. And it could not come at a worse time. Soap opera demand has been up significantly over the past six weeks. Meanwhile, three of the nation’s four remaining soap operas are expected to run out of new episodes by mid-May. Rationing has already begun, with some airing “classic” episodes on Fridays or interweaving flashbacks into new episodes to stretch their current stockpile.
Q: You said three of four soap operas were in trouble. What about the other one?
A: Oh, that is “Days of our Lives,” the soap that has followed the flowering courtships, love triangles, switched identities, kidnappings, murder investigations, lingering comas, wedding day surprises, custody battles and amnesia cases of five Salem families since 1965. There is so much darn intrigue in Salem that episodes are ready to run through October.
Q: That’s impressive!
A: I know! Although as time goes by, it’s going to get harder and harder for them to explain why they aren’t sheltering-in-place.
Q: So do you watch soap operas?
A: Oh, no. They’re just not realistic enough for me. I mean, “General Hospital” has been on the air since 1963, and in all that time there has not been a single doctor-nurse relationship ruined by a pandemic. How did the writers miss this?
Q: But are soap operas really ESSENTIAL?
A: Look, if the governor of Georgia can call a tattoo parlor an essential business and the governor of Florida can call professional wrestling an essential business, I don’t want to hear any sass about soap operas.
Q: Are you suggesting there may be political reasons why some businesses are considered essential while others are not?
A: Why else would scarf manufacturing be considered an essential business?
Q: Is it?
A: I’m not sure. But Dr. Birx, the coronavirus response coordinator, has not worn the same scarf twice since the daily coronavirus briefings began.
Q: How is that possible?
A: It’s how the world turns.