Outdoor lighting technology continues to advance, yielding many types of fixtures and systems that can illuminate outdoor spaces -— just ask Tom Streib.
Streib started his career as an electrician in Shrewsbury in 1996. His love of the industry led him to dream big and start a small business, nowadays known as Streib Company headquartered at 9225 Watson Industrial Park.
Attention to detail has been the magic formula for Streib Company’s success, he said. Those same type of details currently can be applied outside to a variety of entertainment spaces, especially as residents return to outdoor activities to enjoy spring.
Adding outdoor lighting to a house increases curb appeal by enhancing the aesthetics of the home’s architecture and landscaping, according to Streib.
“It also improves the safety and security of your home by illuminating walkways, driveways and entryways, making it easier to navigate, while at the same time deterring potential intruders by it being more difficult to approach your home unnoticed,” he said.
Trends in local landscape lighting are to have floodlights, pathway lights and other security fixtures with motion detection, Streib added.
“We have a great option to set up lighting systems with smart lighting technology, which allows homeowners to control their landscape lighting remotely, adjust the color and intensity of the lights, and even schedule lighting to turn on and off automatically,” he said.
Streib Company recently added a solar division. He said while the company has yet to experience an individual solar light solution that will provide the quality it expects from its own systems, Streib does offer full-home solar solutions that could be incorporated into outdoor lighting systems.
“While a small, solar power station in the yard just for outdoor lighting is definitely possible, it may not be the most cost-effective approach, considering outdoor systems today are already energy efficient with low-voltage LED technology,” Streib explained.
In some cases, homeowners may need to upgrade their electrical panels to accommodate outdoor lighting. Streib said that aspect depends on several factors, including the number of lights being installed, the type of lights being used and the capacity of the existing electrical panel.
“Most commonly installed systems require a 120-volt, 15- to 20-amp circuit for a low-voltage transformer to plug into and feed the lights,” he said. “While some larger systems may require more power, it’s still a rare circumstance that we need to upgrade the electrical service solely for the purpose of landscape lighting.”
In addition to improving safety and the aesthetics of the home, outdoor lighting leads to more time spent outside, increased living space and a boost to people’s overall moods, Streib noted.
Lighting also is important to staying physically safe outdoors, given that tree roots, toys and sidewalk cracks present tripping hazards that could lead to bad falls if they can’t be seen.
Additional reasons to consider increasing exterior lighting include homeowners being able to enjoy their property, specifically after dark. Having a well-lit outdoor space allows everyone to maximize time outside.
From outdoor birthday parties to evening cookouts, favorite memories take place outside for some families. When entertaining outside, exterior lighting helps to keep guests safe.
Outdoor lighting creates a magical ambience in a yard, especially if there are particular elements to showcase, such as attractive landscaping, a pool or gazebo. Lastly, lighting can elevate a home’s style and design, meshing nicely with its architecture.