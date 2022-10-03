Stormy skies forced cancellation of the sixth annual “Unified Night Lights For Kirkwood” flag football game.
The Sept. 21 event at Kirkwood High School attracted hundreds of students who hoped to participate in the game involving young people with, and without, disabilities. Members of the Kirkwood High School football team and cheer team are paired with athletes of varying abilities for the evening.
Kirkwood School District spokesperson Lisa Wade said the event was still a success despite the weather.
“The rain may have prevented the game, but there were lots of smiles and fun,” she said.
Wade said Kirkwood High School football team members were able to enjoy the traditional pregame meal with the cheer team and pep band. Team members and the athletes they were paired with then had a chance to run through a tunnel and onto the field, where they were met with an eruption of cheers from fans.
Following the introductions and tunnel run, the storm moved in and forced attendees to leave the stadium.