Discover the Ozarks’ best in St. James, Missouri. With four wineries, several shopping experiences, stunning natural scenery and lots of local eateries, there’s something for everyone in St. James.
At Maramec Spring Park, fish for trout, explore the water or learn about the park’s deep history. Complete a day outdoors with the Forest City Mountain Bike Trail, a 9.2-mile, lightly-trafficked loop for all skill levels.
Wine lovers won’t want to miss the town’s four wineries including St. James Winery, located in the rich, fertile region of the Meramec Highlands along Interstate 44.
Opened in 1970, the winery re-established grapes grown by the region’s historical wineries in the 1800s. St. James Winery is the fifth largest winery east of the Rocky Mountains and is consistently among the top five most awarded wineries in the country.
The winery offers many distinctive wines — red or white, fruit, seasonal wines, rosè and sparkling wines, specialty wines and a vintage collection. Taste a flight of five wines for just $5. Learn more at www.stjameswinery.com.
Feeling fizzy? In addition to wine, St. James offers a fantastic brewing scene and there’s no place better for creative craft beers than at the Public House Brewery. Visit the taproom at 551 State Route B for tasty favorites, and pair your meal with a seasonal beer or try one of Public House Brewery’s year-round brews. Enjoy a meal inside or outside, or get curbside pickup and take the party on the road. Don’t forget to bring home a few cans as a souvenir.
Public House Brewery’s St. James taproom is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
To learn more or view the Public House Brewery menu, visit www.publichousebrewery.com.