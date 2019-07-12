Even at 82 years of age, Pat Britt runs come rain, sun or snow. The only thing that will stop his three-day-a-week running schedule is the threat of lightning.
With a regular eight mile route through Des Peres and Kirkwood, Britt has become well known in the area — especially when people see him in his yellow race-day shorts.
After 43 years of running, Britt has competed in 41 marathons, two ultra marathons, and recorded over 42,000 miles in his makeshift journal. A plethora of medals, trophies and photographs sit on a cabinet in his Des Peres living room.
“Seventy degrees at the start, 11 minutes and seven seconds, one mile.” Britt added these facts to his journal after the June 29 Macklind Mile.
A stack of loose leaf paper sits before him, nearly solid red with miniscule penmanship. These pages, some yellowing with age, detail every run Britt has completed since he began running in 1976.
Britt said his most memorable run was when he first qualified for the Boston marathon in November 1986.
“Fifty degrees at the start, three hours and 13 minutes, personal record,” Britt’s records state. He said it took seven years of serious training before he qualified.
“I just never thought I would be good enough to make it,” Britt said.
The qualifying time was three hours and 20 minutes. Britt was 50 at the time. In all, Britt qualified six times for the Boston Marathon, and has run in the event four times.
Britt’s wife, Audrey Britt, limits his marathons to once every five years now. Britt said he plans to run marathons again when he is 85, 90, 95 and 100.
While Audrey Britt sees the importance of how inspiring her husband’s running can be, she worries about the hard toll running can take on the human body.
“I just don’t want him to ruin his body,” Audrey Britt said.
Doctors diagnosed Britt with scoliosis when he was a child. After five major back surgeries, Britt said he had to seriously retrain to be able to run the 12 minute mile he can at 82. The surgeries left him with steel rods running from his shoulder blades to his tailbone. After a doctor-ordered 11 month break from running, Britt said it was hard to get back into shape.
“I had to gradually work myself back up to it,” Britt said.
Today, Britt runs every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. He runs on the street, rather than the sidewalks. After recovering from his back surgeries, he does not want to take any chances with the uneven sidewalks on sections of Dougherty Ferry Road, Geyer Road and Woodlawn Avenue.
While the Britts have no children of their own, Pat Britt hopes he passes his active lifestyle down to the children with whom he often volunteers. He began volunteering extensively with children upon his retirement from the insurance industry. Britt relies on his running history to teach children the value of an active lifestyle.
While volunteering at Our Little Haven in St. Louis, he often leads children around the city on extensive walks. Other volunteers might take the children down the block to Walgreens or CVS, but Britt parades them to Forest Park.
Audrey Britt said her husband quickly became popular with the children.
“He would walk in and the kids would jump up and say, ‘Mr. Pat, I’ll get my coat.’ They were always ready to get outside,” she said.
Pat Britt also volunteers with Ronald McDonald House Charities and the Dream Factory.
Britt’s next race will be The Great GO! St. Louis Halloween Race, where he plans to run either a 10k or a half marathon.
When Britt isn’t running or volunteering, he spends his time playing golf and hosting dinner parties with his wife.