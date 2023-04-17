Keri Hupp, regional manager of Planet Fitness, was at the Shrewsbury location on March 23 when a client went into cardiac arrest while working out.
Hupp, trained in CPR and AED, performed CPR and then used an automatic external defibrillator to administer one shock, stabilizing him until first responders arrived.
Hupp was honored with a “Lifesaving Award” by the city of Shrewsbury and its fire department on April 11, during a regular board of aldermen meeting.
“Thanks to Keri, he was awake and talking when we arrived,” Shrewsbury Fire Chief Chris Amenn said. “He was transported to the hospital, treated and discharged with a prognosis. It just goes to show how important CPR training and automatic external defibrillators are for our community.”
Chief Amenn also updated the board on the new cardiac monitor defibrillators that were approved for replacement in the fiscal year 2023 budget. The fire department has received the devices and crews are being trained on them this week.
The devices, which are flagged in the city’s capital improvement program for replacement every seven years, will be in service next week.
“You can see tonight how important they are to the public,” Amenn said.
Shrewsbury’s Parks and Recreation Director Chris Buck told aldermen that AEDs are also now located on each floor of the Shrewsbury City Center. He said a third device will be located at the aquatic center, and the city has plans to add additional devices each year.
Buck’s department will be working with the fire department to set up a training course for staff and those interested in the training.
According to the American Red Cross, sudden cardiac arrest is among the leading causes of death in the United States and, currently, the only way to restore a regular heart rhythm during cardiac arrest is to use an AED.
For more information on AEDs or to locate certification classes, visit redcross.org.