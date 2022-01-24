Looking through a microscope has always fascinated me. You put a slide on its stage and, to the naked eye, it looks like there’s nothing there. Then, you stare through the eyepiece and see nothing but white light — everything appears foggy and smudged. But as you move the slide, twist the eyepiece and adjust the light, your view begins to transform.
Suddenly, miraculously, these intricate little veins and clearly defined details emerge. An exquisite little lifeform comes into perfect view.
I think this is how life feels. We are all just wading around in a cloudy abyss. But every once in a while, if we allow ourselves to expand or contract our view, life comes into focus and we can see our purpose with perfect clarity.
Sometimes it’s this very zoomed in, granular view. We can see the meaning of a mundane interaction with our kids. It’s fleeting and imperceptible to other people in the room. It’s just us bending down to tie our kid’s shoe, but from our view, we look into that child’s eyes and feel a love that is so deep and so intense it’s as if our souls are intertwined.
At other times, we expand the lens to see a broader view. It’s as if all along we have been setting a combination lock. Each of the previous events register just perfectly and it all clicks into place, unlocking a deep understanding that each prior step has led to this specific opportunity when all of our experiences can be put to use.
Finding our purpose occasionally requires us to move the slide forward. We realize that we are not in the right job or the right relationships, and we must take steps to move forward.
At other times, it may only require a simple adjustment of the eyepiece. We just need to focus our attention on a different element in the viewfinder. Maybe we got too sucked into work and need to re-prioritize our family. Or, we got too sucked into our families and lost sight of ourselves.
The most difficult problem to address is when our light source is too dim. Instead of moving around in the bright light with our eyes wide open, looking for the next beautiful thing, we are stumbling in the darkness with our arms outstretched because we are fearful of what may come next.
We must go in search of our light. This is when community is absolutely vital. In these moments, we must find people who will share their light with us until we can find our own.
When we experience these moments of perfect clarity in our lives, it’s important that we capture and log these experiences because this is what carries us through the hard times. Each of us is a miraculously exquisite lifeform — don’t forget to take notice.