In this time of political rancor, this month marks the 20th anniversary of an event warranting bipartisan celebration.
In his 2003 State of the Union address, President George W. Bush announced the creation of the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief. In the ensuing 20 years, PEPFAR has provided $100 billion for the prevention and treatment of global HIV/AIDS. It has saved 25 million lives, prevented millions of HIV infections, and helped control this disease in more than 50 countries.
Congress will be appropriating funding for PEPFAR this year. Senators Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt and Missouri’s Representatives should continue support for this life-saving program.
Greg Campbell
Creve Coeur