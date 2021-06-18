One of the greatest gifts my dad ever gave me was the gift of play. As a child, I was more prone to passively absorbing the life around me — taking it in and observing it, but too afraid to actively step into the moment and seize it.
My dad, however, modeled the art of raking the joy out of every crevice of life.Sometimes this was of great embarrassment to me, but ultimately it was for my own good. It granted me the freedom to lay down expectations and set aside other’s opinions, to simply extract fun from even the most mundane situations.
I was always wired for plans and rigidity, but he was wired for spontaneity and flying by the seat of his pants. One of the small ways he passed on his free-spirited approach was when he established a tradition known in our family as the “victory lap.” When we were on our way home, if a good song came on the radio, he would declare a victory lap and crank up the radio. Then, instead of pulling into the driveway and turning off the tunes, he would drive past our house and loop around the block — sometimes multiple times — until the song was over. We would throw our heads back and belt out “Brick House” by the Commodores or “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by The Proclaimers, slowly releasing the weight of responsibility that existed before and after that moment to make space for joy. It’s a tradition I have continued with my own kids.
I’ve had lots of opportunities in the past eight years to reflect on the impact my dad has had on my life, as he has perilously teetered on the brink of death twice now as the result of a massive heart attack and a terrifying battle with stage four cancer. When we weren’t sure if he’d ever fully return to himself again, I grieved the things my boys may not ever be able to learn from him.
What I feared most was that they would never get to experience the light behind his eyes that ignites when he gets some hair-brained idea. Like the winter when I was 12 and he announced it was time to go sledding — at midnight. Or when he bet his best friend that he could drive home with his feet. He laughed so hard he could barely see through the tears as he kept kneeing himself in the side of the head with his long, gangly legs that normally hold up his 6-foot-8 frame. Or when he left my sister’s volleyball tournament during a break to go buy a 12 pack of beer and a giant bag of sand. He returned to the parking lot, flung open the back doors of our van, blared Jimmy Buffet and dumped the sand on the ground. With his toes in the sand and a beer in his hand, he perfected the art of tailgating.
The light has finally, miraculously, returned to my dad’s eyes, and thankfully, my boys are learning the beauty and purpose of a life spent pursuing fun. These days, my dad’s fun-loving spirit is seasoned with more tenderness and deep gratitude for his family. There is a soulful presence he now has after experiencing the near loss of these moments of fun.
I’m not sure how or why my dad defied the odds twice, but it has given me a whole new appreciation of Father’s Day. Thank you, dad, for fighting your way back to remind us to lean fully into the joy of the life we have generously been afforded.