I read Nadine Ball’s letter, “Faith, Science and Facts,” in last week’s WKT and found it to be a dizzying experience. I mean no disrespect, but I’m not sure I was able to ascertain the central thesis. Cautioning the readers from assumptions, Ball states “that human life is special. This is a faith-based belief.”
Actually, this train of thought — that human life is special — comprises multiple legal statutes, not just religious doctrine. Existing laws ascribe value to human life, defining it as special. And, by way of reminder to all, our legal code is not necessarily religious, even though it may have some sort of religious foundation or moral code. Note that the crimes of homicide, manslaughter and even acts that result in physical and mortal harm to unborn humans call for penalties of various sorts. Why is this?
In short, those who legislate determined in times past that life is special, that human beings, though one of many species, are different from all the rest in certain and unique ways, even as we are interconnected with other living things.
Laws find a basis in value judgments made by those who write them. Society at large participates in the legislative process through elected representation — we elect people to govern, then we send them to pass laws which we indicate through political participation we deem important. Of the most long-standing laws most widely accepted and not debated are those that say human life is special and worthy of protection.
Bob Bickford
Webster Groves