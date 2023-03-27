Webster Groves celebrated “Tom Cooper Day” on March 10. Cooper, who retired earlier this month, began his employment as the director of the Webster Groves Public Library in August of 2005, and was instrumental in several projects throughout his tenure.
One of Cooper’s most significant accomplishments was educating the public on the tax levy increase that brought about library improvements and enhanced operating revenues, which included the successful addition to the library that doubled the facility’s size and renovated the existing building.
Under Cooper’s direction, the reading garden was added to the library’s landscape, and he established relationships with civic organizations in the community. He also established a program to digitize the Kate Moody collection, and to research and house other aspects of Webster Groves history. He established an art gallery, and instituted new programs including book clubs, outreach to homebound individuals and Irish Salon. He also set up the library as a passport acceptance facility.
Cooper kept the library up to date with cutting-edge technology, and worked with the library consortiums. He was innovative during the pandemic, keeping the library patrons and employees safe while allowing library users to continue reading and learning. After more than 17 years of service to the library, Cooper will pursue other interests and spend more time with his family in his retirement.