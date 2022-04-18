Discussion continued on how books are selected for Kirkwood School District libraries at a school board work session on Monday, April 4.
The session was the latest in a series triggered in late 2021 by parents who spoke at several school board meetings to rail against controversial books available at the high school library.
Bryan Painter, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, said he and his team have compared the district’s book selection process with those of other comparable districts, as well as the Kirkwood Public Library. Painter said his group came up with four key takeaways from this research:
• While the district’s librarians have engaged in “a thorough review and discernment process” when selecting new books, the district did not keep consistent records regarding this process.
• There are processes in place to segregate and denote books for more mature readers in the district’s elementary and middle school libraries, but none at the high school.
• While the library media policies are up to date with the Missouri School Board Association, some of the policies haven’t been revised in nearly 20 years.
• Many parents may be unaware that they can use the library system, Follett Destiny Discover, to view books available in the collection or forbid their student from checking out certain titles.
Moving forward, Painter said his team will work on a template for documenting the book selection process and determine a system for marking books with more mature themes at the high school level. He will also work on a formal system for parents to request their child not be able to check out specific books and ensure this system is communicated to parents.
Board Member Mark Boyko disagreed with flagging books at the high school level.
“My feelings are we’re doing the right things already. That doesn’t mean there’s not room for improvement with the policy or procedures, but from a fundamental basis, I just don’t see a need for labeling books that are particularly mature,” Boyko said. “I recognize the problems that come with a definition of ‘mature.’ I’m sure I could walk into the library and pick up dozens of books on the Civil War or World War II that people would find more offensive than any of the ones that have been challenged recently.”
Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich praised the board for its maturity during the ongoing discussion.
“I could not be more proud to be your superintendent,” he said. “There are plenty of examples all across this country where conversations like this have been different from what this board was able to do. I just want to say thank you.”