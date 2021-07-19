As COVID deaths neared 600,000 Americans — not to mention those left behind and those whose health remains impaired — a good friend of mine offered this slightly modified view of historical precedent. Patrick Henry offered an “or.” Those not vaccinated seem committed to this alteration: “Give me liberty ‘and’ give me death.”
I wish those who refuse the vaccine would find their own place in the community where they do not risk infecting others, themselves or their family and friends — the rest of us. Then they can have their own parade.
Jim Hauschultz
Kirkwood