Professional triathlete Levente Lukács acknowledges that it’s not every day an attempt is made to set a Guinness World Record. But on July 15, 2023, there will be, and Lukács will be the one attempting it.
Starting in Lake St. Louis and ending near Des Peres, the 29-year-old will attempt to break the record for the longest single-event triathlon in 24 hours. A single-event triathlon is a race held on a single occasion that consists of several miles that make up a triathlon — swimming, biking and running.
Lukács, a resident of Maplewood, will begin with a 7-mile swim in Lake St. Louis before moving on to a 186-mile bike ride, and finishing with a 47-mile run at SBR Bicycles at 14830 Clayton Road. He will have a support vehicle to provide him with nutrition and hydration throughout the attempt, as well as training partners to help him with pacing. He will also be raising funds for cancer research.
To authenticate the attempt, Lukács will have to record the event with his Garmin tracking technology and videotape everything. He will have witnesses and timekeepers as well, and afterward, he’ll send all of the data so officials can verify it.
“It’s a process for sure,” said Lukács. “But in the end, it’s a world record, so it’s not easy.”
The previous record for a single-event triathlon was 226 miles, completed by Steven Green in the United Kingdom. Lukács will be adding nearly 20 miles to that, totaling 240 miles, if he completes his attempt.
Although Lukács typically trains around 22 to 25 hours per week, he’s been training even more — roughly 32 to 35 hours per week — in preparation for his world record attempt.
From Pentathlon To Triathlon & Finding Community In St. Louis
Lukács grew up in Hungary, competing on the Hungarian National Modern Pentathlon team before moving to the United States in 2017 to pursue triathlons.
Whereas a pentathlon consists of swimming, running, shooting, fencing and horseback riding, a triathlon consists of swimming, biking and running.
The St. Louis triathlon community quickly embraced Lukács after he moved to Maplewood six years ago. Triathlon shop SBR Bicycles of St. Louis, in particular, helped introduce Lukács to other triathletes in the area, and he has since joined the St. Louis-based Rockr Racing elite triathlon team.
Lukács is both a triathlon coach and a full-time triathlete, competing on the national level. He is a two-time Ironman 70.3 Age Group Champion, a USA Age Group National Champion, a Missouri State Champion, an All-American Triathlete and an Ironman All-World Athlete.
Since 2017, he has completed 14 Ironman 70.3 triathlons (or half Ironmans) and one full Ironman. An Ironman 70.3 consists of a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike and 13.1-mile run. A full Ironman includes a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike and 26.2-mile run for a total of 140.6 miles. By comparison, the world record he will attempt this weekend is 100 miles more than a full Ironman distance triathlon.
Swimming, Biking & Running For A Cause
Lukács said his fiancé, Patricia Nagy, also from Hungary, is one of his biggest supporters. Together, the two founded Kota Nutrition in 2019 to make sport nutrition products for both athletes and nonathletes. Kota stands for “Keep On The Adventures,” which is one of the couple’s mottos.
Lukács has also partnered with fellow St. Louis triathlete Teri Griege, who is the president and founder of Powered by Hope, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting those with cancer. Lukács and Griege connected over their cancer stories, as Griege has been fighting colon cancer since 2009, and Lukács’ mother was diagnosed with breast cancer when he was a child. His mother’s survival and positive attitude throughout her journey have inspired him to do more to support cancer research.
It is because of this that Lukács will be using his world record attempt to raise money and awareness for Pedal the Cause in honor of his mother.
Pedal the Cause is a nonprofit organization based in St. Louis that donates 100% of the money it raises to fund cancer research at Siteman Cancer Center and Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. His original fundraising goal was $500, but since surpassing that, he’s now aiming to raise $10,000.
Lukács said that in January 2023, he decided he wanted to do something to give back to the community that helped him so much when he first moved to the area — something crazy and out-of-the-box that would inspire others. So he began researching Guinness World records.
“And then I found the longest thing on there,” said Lukács of the single-event triathlon record.
Lukács is inviting the public meet at SBR Bicycles at roughly 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, to join him for the first three miles of his run during his record attempt. He plans to be running a 10- to 11-minute pace per mile so that others can walk, jog or run next to him. He encourages those running with him to talk with him and ask questions.
“I think the toughest part of this will be the mental part,” Lukács said. “An Ironman is maybe about 10 hours for me. This will be over 20 hours nonstop. Going that long, you can start hallucinating. Your mind can go to dark places.”
Lukács said that by surrounding himself with people at the start of the run, he hopes to keep himself from going to those dark places in his mind.
Despite how challenging the sport is, the reward continues to drive him.
“Everyone who has done a triathlon knows there’s always that phase where you’re asking yourself, ‘What am I doing here? Why am I doing this?’ But after you finish, you feel good, you feel better about it. I love pushing my body. I love figuring out where I can improve. Even the little things — the one percent’s. All those 1% improvements add up.”
To learn more about Lukács, his triathlon career and his upcoming record attempt, find him on Instagram @levi_fitness1, follow him on Facebook or visit levitriathlete.com.
To learn more about Pedal the Cause, visit pedalthecause.org. Lukács’ rider profile is available on the Pedal the Cause website, and donations to the organization may also be made there.
Additionally, Pedal the Cause will have a tent in the parking lot of SBR Bicycles during Lukács’ record attempt so people can ask questions or make donations at that time.
Elise Humes, a 2023 graduate of Eureka High School, will be attending Colorado State University this fall. She is a summer intern with the Webster-Kirkwood Times.