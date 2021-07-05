I’ve never felt compelled to write to your newspaper before, but I felt a moral obligation to say something after reading the letter from Jonathan Waite titled “Pied Piper From Hell” in the most recent edition.
I can’t remember the last time I’ve read such a spiteful letter in a newspaper. If we rewrote Mr. Waite’s letter and replaced LGBT/homosexuals with Black, Muslim, Latino, Jewish — or any other racial or religious designation — that letter would NEVER have been published.
LGBT rights are human rights. Gay marriage has been legal in the U.S. since 2015. I’m extremely disappointed that your editorial board made the decision to give such hateful speech a platform. It’s time to do better. The letters should be a place for exchange of respectful dialogue and disagreement — NOT hate speech.
Rose Thomson Gastler
Kirkwood