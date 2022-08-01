Back in the day, the WKT was an innocuous, sleepy publication filled with homespun stories about our community. WKT grew over the years into the more substantive paper it is today. That was all good.
What is not so good is the transformation of letters in the WKT Mailbag section.
I admire letter writers who present facts, logic and reason (humor scores extra credit). On the other hand, I regard self-righteous, mean-spirited put downs as nothing more than empty opinion pieces.
While not alone, Charles Jaco’s letters are emblematic of this hostile style, in particular, his latest letter in the WKT July 22 edition. He characterizes neighbors as holding reprehensible values worthy only of derision. Quibbling about facts is apparently a waste of time when you hold the high-virtue ace.
I guess it’s not coincidental when letter writers mimic the low-brow style of political ads and media headliners. It’s enough to make you long for simpler days.
Ray DeVasto
Kirkwood