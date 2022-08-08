Charles Jaco’s letter in the July 22 WKT headlined “Those Radicals Who Live Right Around the Corner” requires a response. While I might agree with some of Mr. Jaco’s thoughts, his labels and sophomoric style are a stumbling block. It seems Mr. Jaco pines for a life in Stepford.
I have great neighbors! Sadly, instead of valuing our neighbors, Mr. Jaco’s comments suggest we vilify them. He resorts to name calling (“right-wing nitwits,” “COVID-denying,” “evil”), everything but “deplorable.” While he puts neighbors he disagrees with into a bucket he calls the GOP base, I believe there are plenty of nitwits and radicals and individuals who did not wear masks on both sides of the political spectrum. Why drive a wedge between neighbors?
I am tired of all the divisions and labels, and putting people in boxes. What does “COVID denying” even mean? I don’t know anyone who denies COVID is real. Or does Mr. Jaco apply the term to individuals who question the ever-changing guidance by leaders who don’t comply with their own mandates? Mr. Jaco implies that left-wing political yard signs are acceptable, but right-wing signs are not. So what if the guy down the street has a Trump flag? The guy probably felt the same about Mr. Jaco’s Clinton yard sign. Does freedom of speech only apply to one group of people? And, seriously, do all “America First” signs really equate to signs promoting treason?
A shame that an experienced journalist would resort to such tactics to belittle anyone who doesn’t agree with him.
Laura Andrew
Kirkwood