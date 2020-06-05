If we can't pass Prop S now, then when? If interest rates nearing 1% aren't attractive, than what? If having all buildings at or exceeding capacity when 85% is recommended, then how over-full do we need to be? If we don't use the property already owned by the district for the explicit purpose of another school, what location and what price tag is acceptable?
If 18 months of exploration including expert consults and community focus groups isn't enough thought and planning, then what is? One Twitter account critical of Prop S says we can have a school when we have 7,000 students. Where will we put 1,000 more students when we are already out of classrooms?
One neighbor on Next Door said neither tangible enrollment growth trends (up 17% in the past 10 years) nor credible projections convince her we need the extra space. I suppose her benchmark is when we have students in parking lot trailers? At which point it will still be two years from an approved bond to a functional school.
The objections raised by opponents of Prop S add up to an unattainable standard and, more importantly, an untenable situation for our students and education staff.
I grew up in Kirkwood. I attended Keysor, North Kirkwood Middle School and Kirkwood High School. When I started dating my husband I told him if he was serious about me, he would have to move to Kirkwood. Now, as a mother of three, I am wavering on whether this is the community for our family. This past Tuesday, every area school district with a bond issue on the ballot passed it. Besides Kirkwood.
We will surely see a version of Prop S again soon, and I hope residents take this time to examine what they're waiting for and why. Because if not now, then when?
Laura Hepburn
Kirkwood