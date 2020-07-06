Were you in the military? Like many other teens of my era — the Vietnam era —I volunteered for military service shortly after graduating high school. Upon completion of training, I was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division Ft. Bragg, North Carolina. Late in April 1965, my company was rudely awakened in the wee hours by our adrenaline-fueled 1st Sergeant running through the barracks screaming, “Wake up! We’re going to war!”
That morning, as the sun crept over the horizon, I witnessed the awesome might of America’s military responding to an order from the Commander-in-Chief. The invasion of the Dominican Republic was underway! Fortunately, I remained at Ft. Bragg, as did much of the Division. But I still recall the electrified trepidation that swept over me that morning in April 1965. War is serious business and I am ever-thankful that sending troops to war was not my responsibility.
Donald Trump is Commander-in-Chief of America’s military, and as Commander is responsible for American troops at war in foreign countries — Afghanistan, to name one. That’s an awesome, sacrosanct responsibility unique to the presidency. The knowledge that Vladimir Putin’s military offered a cash bounty for dead American soldiers in Afghanistan is fact, not fiction. But Trump sides with his buddy Putin, and claims the “cash bounty” to be a hoax! Donald Trump is unworthy of the Presidency, and a traitor!
Michael K. Broughton
Green Park