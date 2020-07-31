We've been streaming our television entertainment for more than a year. My overall take on the amount of fiddling with the equipment is that it's a lot like the days of over-the-air analog TV.
Instead of having to adjust a set of 'rabbit ears' on the set top, you now have to deal with log-ins. Instead of interference from trucks, buses, trains, and airplanes, you now have internet service outages. Lastly, instead of "nothing's on" the few channels available, now there is such a bewildering amount of content that you spend much of your time reading 25-word synopses, trying to figure out what to watch.
I guess we're in the 'new-clunky' stage of entertainment delivery. I hope we get to the streamlined stage of the technological evolution sometime soon.
Jeff Neilsen
Rock Hill