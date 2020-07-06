Thanks to all the folks that work at the Webster Groves Recreation Center for doing such a great job of constantly maintaining and cleaning it! Even before the coronavirus hit, they've always taken great care of everyone who comes in to exercise and use the facility.
Now that the Rec Center is finally back open again, it's great to see the protocols in place to insure everyone arriving has a mask, gets their temperature checked, clean their hands, and are asked some basic health questions before being allowed to proceed.
The cardio equipment has been moved around and carefully positioned 10 feet apart from each other which required taking over part of the gym so the cardio equipment could be spread out. The weights and Matrix machines are still located where they were before. The placement of the equipment is actually quite amazing and well thought out.
After 14 week of cabin fever, it was great to come back into the Rec Center and be enthusiastically greeted by the folks that work there! There's no doubt we have the cleanest and well cared for Rec Center anywhere. They work hard keeping it that way, and all of us appreciate it immensely. Tell them thanks next time you go there!
Be well.
George Kleine
Webster Groves