I was appalled to read Kirkwood School Board member Mark Boyko’s letter in the Times, “Left Wondering About Tax Fairly's Motives.” I have known Martin Bennet and many others associated with the Tax Fairly organization for almost 10 years, and I highly respect them as knowledgeable, respectful, caring members of our community. These Kirkwood residents have every right to ask questions of the Kirkwood School District, participate in community dialogue and engage with their base without being attacked for their beliefs.
One of a school board member’s responsibilities is to establish positive relationships with all stakeholders, not just like-minded ones. However, Mr. Boyko did quite the opposite by choosing to build walls, not bridges, and attack a well-established local citizen group.
According to Boyko, “prior to the school board’s vote to address growing enrollment through Prop S, Tax Fairly’s suggestion to the district was that it purchase “collapsible ... shelters ... to shove all the kids into.” The quote Mr. Boyko selectively used out of context came from an email correspondence between Tax Fairly Treasurer Martin Bennet and Kirkwood School District Superintendent Dr. Michele Condon regarding shields that can be used to protect children in case of a school shooting. Contrary to what Mr. Boyko implies in his letter, there is zero connection between the two ideas he tried to link. I’d encourage residents to fully read the source documents on Boyko’s website and also Tax Fairly’s Letter to the Editor in response.
Decide for yourself. Is Tax Fairly an organization that, according to Boyko, “thinks nothing of punishing Kirkwood’s 5,866 ... students?” My conclusion is absolutely not! Mr. Boyko’s divisive language is insulting to this community. What is fair? Leadership that brings the community together, not tears it apart. Vote “No” on Prop S to tell the Kirkwood School District Board of Education and the new superintendent (Dr. David Ulrich) we want a better solution.
Sara King
Former Kirkwood School Board Member