It is hard to find out who is the best candidate to run St. Louis County. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page issued one of the first "Stay-at-Home" orders for COVID-19.
This coronavirus is downright ugly and it ruined this country. Some thinks that the "Stay-at-home" was stupid. I missed riding the bus to the City Museum and I love going down there to play the big theatre organ. Even a nurse and some healthcare workers thought the order was stupid. I even saw on the news a man was in tears because of it.
County Executive Sam Page accused Jake Zimmerman of going after him like a wild animal. Sam Page is a doctor and Jake Zimmerman is an attorney. The only doubt I have about Sam Page and also about Lyda Krewson is that both St. Louis City and County should be on the same page as the rest of the state.
I am not sure who will run St. Louis County, but I hope we don't get a second "Stay-at-Home" order. If Sam Page wants my vote, I hope he comes up with a better idea for cornering off COVID-19 than with another "Stay-at-Home" order.
Patrick Richmond
Kirkwood