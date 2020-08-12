The Big Bend Train Club is a unique treasure and fun display of an era gone by.
Our children and grandchildren have experienced many an evening watching and learning about trains that once opened the country to travel and commerce. Before interstate highways, many salesmen traveled this great country to present their products from St. Louis that controbuted to the growth of industyr. Many families met their loved ones as they returned from several weeks of travel.
I urge all citizens of Webster Groves and surrounding communities to expeerience the Train Club and help save one more landmark that buolt this commyity. Far too many grand homes and other structures have been destroyed, giving way to architecture for new buildings that do not reflect the character and era of Weabter Groves. It would be a shame to lose this piece of Webster history.
If 5,000 households were to contribute $10 a year to the Train Club, we could save one more historic treasure. How often do we spend $10 on trivial items that are soon tossed away?
Please help save the Train Station and Big Bend Train Club.
A transplanted citizen of 50 years,
J. Ward