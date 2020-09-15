I am outraged that the current state legislators are trying to bypass the clear will of Missouri voters for "Clean Missouri", by weasel wording and resubmitting it as Amendment 3. Senator Hegeman (R) and his committee are insulting us to think that they can sneak this by, or keep putting it on the ballot until the Clean Missouri campaign runs out of funds to fight it.
The majority of Missouri citizens want clean, fair elections, they said so loudly once, and they should be believed and trusted to know what they want. Vote NO on Amendment 3 in November.
Susan Jarrett
Kirkwood