Spread the word, NO GO Dirty MO! Amendment 3 will be on the Aug. 4 ballot and it is designed to reverse CLEAN MO, the amendment we passed two years ago that gave us equal representation in the Missouri state legislature. Why is Senator Koenig supporting Amendment 3 when 61% of his residents said they wanted to stop gerrymandering and voted for CLEAN MO? Why doesn’t he listen to the people who elected him? What is wrong with Senator Koenig? Oh wait, maybe he realizes if Amendment 3 passes he will have more power and his voters will have less power. Vote no on Amendment 3, just say NO GO Dirty MO!
Ellen Wentz
Kirkwood