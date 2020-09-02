Despite the tense climate of current events, Missourians have a reason to be optimistic. Rural communities will soon see a rejuvenating boost in the Show-Me State thanks to the Grain Belt Express transmission line.
We face a staggering unemployment rate of 9.7% and a $2.2 billion loss in tourism revenue, but the Grain Belt Express transmission line offers economic stimulation without asking for any state incentives.
Experts estimate the project could lower utility bills by up to $7 billion for consumers in Missouri and Kansas, contribute more than $7 million to local Missouri communities through taxes, expand broadband where it’s needed most, and support 1,500 jobs during construction.
This project couldn’t come at a better time, but the potential for Missouri’s future is just as exciting. As we build out our electric grid, we unlock endless possibilities for clean, sustainable, and low-cost utilities.
I truly believe Grain Belt Express can be more than a recovery tool. Projects like this are exactly what we need to propel Missouri to its fullest potential.
L. David James III
Kirkwood