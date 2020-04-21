Dear Mr. Corrigan,
I read your article about absentee ballots (Absentee Ballot Applications Now Out Amid Controversy).
I am 72 years old and my wife is 65 years old. We both received the letter. It recommends and encourages to submit the applications for absentee ballots for the three future elections.
I understand that there is a big penalty attached to illegally voting by absentee ballots. Mr. Stream, a director of elections, is actually telling us to break the law and not to worry about breaking the law. I would like to stay away from at least the June polling place, but am reluctant to request the absentee ballot.
I sent a message to the Election Board and received this response:
“Mr. Reithmaier,
Thank you for your inquiry. Our purpose in sending out the absentee ballot applications was to bring awareness to St. Louis County voters that absentee voting was an option for anyone who felt like they qualified for it. The exact wording from the absentee voting law is as follows:
Any registered voter of this state may vote by absentee ballot for all candidates and issues for which such voter would be eligible to vote at the polling place if such voter expects to be prevented from going to the polls to vote on election day due to:
(2) Incapacity or confinement due to illness or physical disability, including a person who is primarily responsible for the physical care of a person who is incapacitated or confined due to illness or disability;
If you believe that you fit these criteria we strongly encourage you to vote by absentee ballot. If your situation changes prior to election day, remember that the law states that you ‘expect’ to be prevented from going to your polling place. I can assure you that your absentee ballot will be legal and counted should you choose to apply for one. Thank you.”
These words are not helpful. Can I reasonably “expect” that the coronavirus is going to be a global threat at the time of the November election?
I agree with your opinion about a mail-in ballot. I appreciate that the Election Board is showing concern for the safety of the voters by making the recommendation to use the absentee ballot. Perhaps if election boards in other counties do the same, the legislature will listen to them and amend the voting law to allow for mail-in voting.
Paul Vincent Reithmaier
Shrewsbury