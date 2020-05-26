In response to Tax Fairly’s Letter to the Editor published May 18, I was left wondering what are Tax Fairly’s priorities? Over a year ago, Kirkwood School District invited Tax Fairly’s leadership to join the committee looking at enrollment growth solutions. They declined.
Last September, Tax Fairly was invited to the focus group that would provide feedback on what became Prop S. They declined again. In fact, prior to the school board’s vote to address growing enrollment through Prop S, Tax Fairly’s suggestion to the district was that it purchase “collapsible ... shelters ... to shove all the kids into.”
What are Tax Fairly's motives? On Nov. 25, 2019, a Tax Fairly leader insisted the district must eliminate the single most effective program Kirkwood has for attracting minority teachers and closing our achievement gap. On Jan. 16, 2020, another Tax Fairly leader confessed to two school board members via-email that Prop S is “not unreasonable,” but thanked them for their opposition anyway as a way to punish the district.
What are Tax Fairly’s tactics? As Kirkwood resident Paul Ward’s Letter to the Editor exposed, Tax Fairly is requiring that taxpayers in Kirkwood fund their onerous requests on the district during a pandemic and is stiffing us when their bill comes due. Its response: Blame the district for having been overly transparent in providing requested documents to themselves and Mr. Ward.
All this leads to the inescapable conclusion that Tax Fairly thinks nothing of punishing Kirkwood’s 5,866 (soon to exceed 6,200) students. What’s fair about that? My priority is voting for Prop S and my motive is to provide what I believe is fair for our community and our students.
Mark Boyko
Kirkwood School Board Member