As a resident of Kirkwood and father of three children, I fully support Prop S. We chose to move to Kirkwood because of the exemplary schools, and for the past six years, we have not been disappointed. However, what drew us here has drawn many, many more, and the population has steadily increased to the point where our schools are bursting.
Our middle school percussionist must practice in a classroom that barely has room for both students and instruments. He sits elbow-to-elbow, trying to learn. Our fifth grader plans to join band in the fall. There is no longer room for students to learn before school at North Kirkwood Middle School. All elementary band students must travel to Nipher Middle School.
Our two elementary school children (a rising fifth grader and third grader) love their school and their teachers, but we see that with each year, Keysor teachers are asked to do more with less. The teachers have gotten so good at “making do” that our children talk about working out in the hall. Our son described how his teacher rotated groups, as there wasn't enough room in their classroom. And the numbers continue to grow.
We are Kirkwood. I want our community to uphold the standard that was set long before we lived here. We have to support our schools. We must support Prop S.
Scott Whiteaker
Kirkwood