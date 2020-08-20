I recently voted in the August primary with the Webster library being my voting location. Overall it was a pleasant experience. The weather was great, the lines moved quickly and the new voting system is outstanding.
However, the handiwork of typical liberal snowflakes was on display. Of the approximately two dozen campaign signs on the corner of Orchard and E. Lockwood, only one had been pulled out and tossed to the ground. You can guess which one: Trump. By the time I completed voting it had completely disappeared.
Come on folks — show some respect even if your politics differ from others. It’s all about tolerance, right?
Michael Markham
Webster Groves