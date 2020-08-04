Last week, President Trump suggested delaying the 2020 election, something he does not have the power to do unilaterally, as he levied fresh attacks against mail-in voting.
Please excuse my language — No! Not only no, but hell no!
How dare he! The malarkey he and even William Barr have been spewing about mail in voting being suspect is pure bull and Sen. Blunt and Sen. Hawley know it. I haven’t seen that they have subscribed to this falsity but I will be watching closely as we near the election.
Multiple states have successful mail in balloting systems already in place. With the pandemic, not having more States follow suit is irresponsible. The military always vote like this.
We must be better than this. We have seen all too clearly, and all too often, that there is no depth Donald Trump and his sycophants won’t sink to. This latest ploy is outrageous.
I am respectfully asking that Sen. Blunt and Sen. Hawley not jump onto that ship. Missourians need our elected officials to be better than that. Please, for the love of God and Missouri, act now so we don’t allow his wild fancy to progress further.
Repetition of falsehoods are his MO. I urge my representatives not to drink that Kool Aid. Be better than that.
We are counting on them—I hope Missourians are not disappointed.
Maria Blaha
Webster Groves