The September 15, 2020 edition featured a complaint from a reader that Don Corrigan’s editorial — dated Sept. 3, 2020, entitled “McCloskeys, Politicians & The True Believers,” — overstepped its bound by inappropriately injecting personal bias and opinion into the newspaper.
This is a feature, not a bug: the piece in question was placed in the opinion section of the newspaper and labeled as an editorial. By definition, this section is supposed to be the writer’s personal takes and opinions about the world.
Expecting exclusive objective news in this section runs counter to the purpose of the section. The vast majority of the paper is devoted to recitations of local news, but this small section is carved our for the useful and important opinions of those that put together our newspaper.
I look forward to the continued appropriate presence of opinion and editorial pieces in the sections where they belong when the Times returns to print.
Alex Chosid
Kirkwood