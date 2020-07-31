I'm a Latinx POC, the organizing co-founder of the intersectional allyship at my WG place of work, a contributing and International award-winning artist to Creative Reaction Lab's 2019 Artwork for Equity campaign, and I live in Webster Groves.
It's come as a bit of a shock that the sole admin of Webster Groves' largest and de facto community page on Facebook — the misleadingly named Webster Groves Community Connect — has banned one of the small handful of active People of Color in the group of ± 7,000 members.
It would be a disappointing move at any time but in the current climate —where many of us are challenging institutionalized systemic racism and calling for racial justice— it is a particularly galling display of white fragility to push a challenging voice from what is ostensibly a community space.
Chris Aguirre
Webster Groves