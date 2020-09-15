Don Corrigan, your editorial in last week's WK-Times is a bit beyond the pale. You are using the paper here as your personal bully pulpit to advance your own politics.
I am not saying that your positions are right or wrong. What I am saying is that it is getting quite tiresome to have the press using their position to advance their bias on politics, local, state and nationals issues.
Report the news. Objectively. Period. I have been advocating that you get back into a print version and that I would pay a subscription. Now, I am not so sure.
Dennis Redington
Kirkwood