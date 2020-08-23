About a year and a half ago, my friend Terry Wolf stepped out of her front door and started walking. You may have seen her if you were out and about before the birds started singing in the early morning.
Terry first walked the neighborhoods by her house. Her perimeter expanded every time she went out. She acquired a Kirkwood map and a yellow highlighter and started marking the streets of Kirkwood that she had walked. Mostly, she was by herself and sometimes she was accompanied with friends.
She walked every street of Kirkwood starting from her front door. I remember her telling me she walked almost 10 miles one day because she missed two cul-de-sacs at the other end of town.
Terry recently completed her accomplishment and has tossed around some ideas for what is next. Kudos to you, Terry — and by the way, you look great!
Terry Widmann
St. Louis