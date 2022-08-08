I’ve long been a pacifist, but here is the letter Biden should send:
President Putin,
These are the terms of engagement regarding actions in Ukraine, other associated nations and Crimea that we propose.
If complete and confirmed removal of all Russian military assets and associated actions, Russian and related non-Russian military personnel, and resources from Ukraine and Crimea, and the resulting re-establishment of borders and agreements prior to January 2014 commences Aug. 15, 2022, and is completed by Aug. 31, 2022, the United States and our allies standing against Russia’s aggression will commit to the following:
• No criminal charges related to your actions in the current conflict or prior actions related to Crimea will be referred for prosecution.
• No remuneration or compensation for the losses incurred by Ukraine and its associated territories will be sought.
Failure to agree with these terms will result in the full force of U.S. non-nuclear and non-chemical military power being deployed and employed to remove and defeat Russian forces and their associated assets and partners in Ukraine and Crimea.
Your forces will be defeated, removed and most likely destroyed.
If you choose to use nuclear or chemical weapons of any type, level or form, you will be choosing global armageddon, as we will respond in kind with the nuclear and chemical weapons at our disposal. Both of our countries, and likely most of the world, will not survive such an event.
The path forward depends on your choices. There will be no negotiations. This is a clear and defined set of requirements and circumstances upon which you must decide the future of our peoples and the people of the world. Battle will either be engaged or not engaged on Aug. 15, dependent on your decision.
John Postel
Kirkwood