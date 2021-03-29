My applause to Helen Louise Herndon for her March 5 letter in the WKT regarding people with differing views.
As a lifelong resident of Kirkwood, I too have heard many people preach kindness and respect, but in the same conversation judge another — not just as having a difference of opinion, but as absolutely and defiantly wrong.
Ms. Herndon argues that we need to try to understand and respect each other, even with differing views. In light of the anger and hostility shown in the judgment of others, not only in our community but throughout the world, I would like to make several points we might keep in mind.
1. Let us all recognize that we do not know the WHY of everyone’s opinions. Without “walking a mile in their shoes,” we can only listen and try to understand. Let our respect of their views help guide us to compromise and potential solutions.
2. Let us remember that when we blame someone else and conclude they are wrong or “toxic,” we have closed our own mind to the willingness to solve the problem. Determining that the other person is wrong prevents one from considering anything they have to offer as a viable option. The result is effectively silencing any potential solutions.
3. Let our politicians recognize that they represent all the constituents of their community. If politicians considered one another colleagues, elected to represent all of the people in their community, perhaps they could solve problems and seek solutions for their constituents’ needs — not only those of their party.
Let us listen to and respect one another’s political opinions, lifestyles, cultural beliefs, ethnicities, sexualities and overall values and come to the table to solve and improve rather than criticize or discredit.
Karyn Pemberton
Kirkwood