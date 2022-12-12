In the spirit of civil discourse, I would like to respond to the recent letter, “Who Pays For Women Forced To Bear Pregnancy?” I fully agree “that all humans deserve a decent life,” but why does “all humans” exclude the unborn child in the womb?
Over the course of history, Black slaves, Jews, prisoners on death row, disabled or retarded human beings have all been killed at will. Today, the unborn child’s life depends on whether he or she is wanted.
Countless organizations help women and families in need — the United Fund, Catholic Charities, Lutheran Children’s and Family Services, Women’s Care Connect, etc., etc.
If you are pregnant but unable to raise your child, let the little one be born and give him/her to adoptive parents. I write as the grandmother of four adopted and very loved children. Protect both mother and child, and let each of them flourish!
Hilda Lowell
Des Peres